Disciplinary Committee Decision

Houston Dynamo, Portland Timbers fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

Franco Escobar HOU

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings following Matchday 27 of the 2023 season.

Dynamo, Timbers Mass Confrontation violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC and the Portland Timbers in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 89th minute of their match on August 20.

Houston and Portland have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season and have each been issued an official warning for their actions.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Houston defender Franco Escobar and midfielders Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi, and Portland midfielders Cristhian Paredes and Sebastián Blanco have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Petretta fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto FC defender Raoul Petretta guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 77th minute of Toronto’s match against CF Montréal on August 20.

Petretta has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Fernández fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC forward Julián Fernández guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 84th minute of NYCFC’s match against Minnesota United FC on August 20.

Fernández has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary
FC Cincinnati players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Cristian Arango card rescinded after Disciplinary Committee ruling
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo, Portland Timbers fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Houston Dynamo, Portland Timbers fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls
Your Thursday Kickoff: Can Messi’s Miami be stopped? A new era rises in Houston
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Can Messi’s Miami be stopped? A new era rises in Houston
MLS Matchday 28 Previews: Look for the Union to continue strong Leagues Cup form

MLS Matchday 28 Previews: Look for the Union to continue strong Leagues Cup form
Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 28
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 28
Houston Dynamo turn "wild ride" into Open Cup final vs. Miami & Messi 

Houston Dynamo turn "wild ride" into Open Cup final vs. Miami & Messi 
More News
Video
Video
Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | MLS match preview
3:29

Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | MLS match preview
Armchair Analyst: Nashville SC press break
0:31

Armchair Analyst: Nashville SC press break
Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC | MLS match preview
3:29

Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC | MLS match preview
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF | MLS match preview
3:29

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF | MLS match preview
More Video