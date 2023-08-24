Houston Dynamo, Portland Timbers fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings following Matchday 27 of the 2023 season.

Dynamo, Timbers Mass Confrontation violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC and the Portland Timbers in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 89th minute of their match on August 20.

Houston and Portland have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season and have each been issued an official warning for their actions.