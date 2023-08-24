Houston Dynamo, Portland Timbers fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings following Matchday 27 of the 2023 season.
Dynamo, Timbers Mass Confrontation violation
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC and the Portland Timbers in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 89th minute of their match on August 20.
Houston and Portland have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season and have each been issued an official warning for their actions.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Houston defender Franco Escobar and midfielders Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi, and Portland midfielders Cristhian Paredes and Sebastián Blanco have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Petretta fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto FC defender Raoul Petretta guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 77th minute of Toronto’s match against CF Montréal on August 20.
Petretta has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Fernández fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC forward Julián Fernández guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 84th minute of NYCFC’s match against Minnesota United FC on August 20.
Fernández has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.