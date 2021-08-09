Houston Dynamo have "high expectations" for 2021 after Secondary Transfer Window

With a new owner in place and stadium renovations underway, it's been a busy summer for Houston Dynamo FC.

They stayed busy in the transfer market, too.

Houston added center back Teenage Hadebe, midfielder Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla and forward Corey Baird during the Secondary Transfer Window, hoping to give Tab Ramos' group a midseason boost as they slip to five points below the Western Conference playoff line amid an 11-game winless streak.

“It’s been an extremely busy and productive transfer window for us – we’re really pleased we’ve been able to add three starting-caliber players at an average age of 24 years old," Dynamo senior vice president and GM Matt Jordan told MLSsoccer.com last week. "We feel these moves instantly strengthen the team now while also being key foundational pieces for the future. What I’m most pleased about is it makes the team younger, strengthens each of our lines and increases competition. We’re really pleased with the window.”

The symmetry of adding a key piece in defense, midfield and attack fits well as the Dynamo look to build forward in their new era. Ramos is in only his second season as head coach, while Ted Segal took over as majority owner in June.

The summer began by adding Hadebe from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, announced by Segal himself at his introductory press conference. The Zimbabwe international has made five starts with the Dynamo, with encouraging early signs starting alongside Tim Parker, who was acquired in the winter via a big trade from the New York Red Bulls.

“We’re confident that, given time, Tim and Teenage will grow into one of the top center-back duos in Major League Soccer," Jordan said. "He’s a player who played at a high level and he’s 25 years old. Those deals are not easy to get over the line.”

In the week ahead of the Secondary Transfer Window closing, Baird and Carrasquilla followed.

Carrasquilla, 22, is a Panamanian international who joins on loan from FC Cartagena in Spain’s LaLiga 2. With his exploits in Concacaf, he was a known commodity to Jordan and the club's scouting network.

Panama played at BBVA Compass Stadium during this summer's Gold Cup, giving Carrasquilla a preview of his new home as the deal was being finalized.