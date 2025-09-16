Houston Dynamo fully acquire defender Felipe Andrade

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have fully acquired defender Felipe Andrade from Brazilian Série A side Fluminense FC after his initial loan, the club announced Tuesday.

After joining Houston's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate in February, the 23-year-old Brazilian's deal was converted to a first-team loan.

He's since made 23 appearances for the Dynamo, scoring four goals and tallying an assist.

"Felipe is an exciting young talent who has quickly established himself as an impact contributor at the first-team level since making the jump from Dynamo 2 earlier this season," said president of soccer Pat Onstad.

"His versatility allows us to deploy him in multiple roles within our system, and he consistently plays with a fierce competitive edge and full commitment to our project in Houston.

"Felipe’s journey is a testament to the effectiveness of our player pathway – from Dynamo 2, to first-team training, to earning meaningful MLS minutes. We are proud to secure his future with the club and look forward to supporting his continued development."

Before signing with the club, Andrade made 27 appearances with Fluminense's first team and helped them secure the 2023 Copa Libertadores title. He's also featured 16 times for Fluminense's U-20 side.

Houston are in the hunt for the final Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, currently sitting two points below the Western Conference cut-off line (33 points; 8W-13L-9D) with four matches remaining.