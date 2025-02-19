Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro

The 35-year-old Uruguayan, who mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Orlando City SC on Tuesday, joins the Dynamo through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Last season, Lodeiro featured in 34 regular-season matches for the Lions, tallying 1g/11a. He also played in all five of Orlando's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games during their run to the Eastern Conference Final.

"Nico is one of the great competitors in the history of MLS, who inspires others with his relentless work ethic, dedication to his teammates and will to win," said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.