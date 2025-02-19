Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have signed veteran midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro, the club announced Wednesday.
The 35-year-old Uruguayan, who mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Orlando City SC on Tuesday, joins the Dynamo through 2025 with an option for 2026.
Last season, Lodeiro featured in 34 regular-season matches for the Lions, tallying 1g/11a. He also played in all five of Orlando's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games during their run to the Eastern Conference Final.
"Nico is one of the great competitors in the history of MLS, who inspires others with his relentless work ethic, dedication to his teammates and will to win," said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.
"We are proud that he wants to be part of our project in Houston and look forward to his contributions on and off the field in our 20th MLS season."
Before joining Orlando, Lodeiro spent eight seasons with the Seattle Sounders where he became a club legend, winning two MLS Cups and the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup. He made 231 appearances across all competitions with Seattle, recording 58g/62a.
Lodeiro joins a Dynamo midfield that includes newcomer Jack McGlynn (trade with Philadelphia Union), rising homegrown Brooklyn Raines and Artur, who started every match a season ago.
Houston open their 2025 season on Feb. 22 at home against Texas rival FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant