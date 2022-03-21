Houston Dynamo FC sign forward Thiago on loan from Flamengo 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed forward Thiago on a year-long loan from Brazilian Serie A side Flamengo with a purchase option, the club announced Monday.

The 21-year-old joins Houston via the league’s U22 Initiative. Thiago has made 60 appearances across all competitions while playing in Brazil, helping lead Clube Náutico Capibaribe to Serie B promotion as a teenager prior to his transfer to Flamengo in 2019.

“Thiago is an exciting young talent joining us from one of the biggest clubs in the world. We anticipate that he will compete for minutes this season with the hope of earning a permanent spot with our club next year,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.