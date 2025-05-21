Houston Dynamo FC's Jack McGlynn wins Goal of the Matchday

2nd place, Marco Reus (37.8%): Reus came up clutch for LA Galaxy in El Tráfico, curling a sensational free kick past Hugo Lloris in the dying embers of the match to salvage a 2-2 draw for his side.

3rd place, Denis Bouanga (12.7%): Bouanga has been on fire lately, with seven goals in the last seven games. His latest was perhaps the best of the bunch, a stunning strike from distance during LAFC's riveting 2-2 El Tráfico draw.