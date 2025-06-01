HISTORIC: LAFC secure FIFA Club World Cup spot over Club América

LAFC have secured the final ticket to the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup, overcoming Mexican powerhouse Club América 2-1 at BMO Stadium on Saturday evening behind goals from Igor Jesus and Denis Bouanga.
Bouanga was the hero in the 115th minute, lashing his deflected shot past goalkeeper Luis Malagón to avoid penalty kicks in the playoff match between two of North America’s biggest teams.
The Black & Gold sent the match to extra time in the 89th minute when Jesus nodded Bouanga’s corner kick past Malagón – his first goal for the club. That negated América's 64th-minute opener after ex-LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez fired his penalty kick past Hugo Lloris.
With the win, LAFC join Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC to form an MLS trio at this summer's Club World Cup. They'll all receive $9.55 million for participating in the marquee tournament, which is held from June 14 to July 13 across the United States, and can net additional prize money depending on results.
This one-off game between LAFC and América arose after LIGA MX side Club León were disqualified from the Club World Cup due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC have accomplished plenty since their 2018 expansion season, winning four titles and perennially challenging for trophies. This victory is one of their biggest, though, earning a late pathway into the expanded 32-team Club World Cup. Head coach Steve Cherundolo's side will now slot into Group D alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia). Their opener is June 16 against Chelsea at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Just when it seemed like penalty kicks were around the corner, Bouanga gathered Olivier Giroud's layoff and scored a $9.55 million goal.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: With a goal and an assist, Bouanga delivered and then some. The two-time MLS Best XI winger continues to cement his place in club history.
Next Up
- LAFC: June 8 vs. Sporting Kansas City | 9 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- AME: June 7 at San Diego FC | 10 pm ET | Club Friendly