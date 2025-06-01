HISTORIC: LAFC secure FIFA Club World Cup spot over Club América

Bouanga was the hero in the 115th minute, lashing his deflected shot past goalkeeper Luis Malagón to avoid penalty kicks in the playoff match between two of North America’s biggest teams.

The Black & Gold sent the match to extra time in the 89th minute when Jesus nodded Bouanga’s corner kick past Malagón – his first goal for the club. That negated América's 64th-minute opener after ex-LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez fired his penalty kick past Hugo Lloris.

With the win, LAFC join Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC to form an MLS trio at this summer's Club World Cup. They'll all receive $9.55 million for participating in the marquee tournament, which is held from June 14 to July 13 across the United States, and can net additional prize money depending on results.

This one-off game between LAFC and América arose after LIGA MX side Club León were disqualified from the Club World Cup due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules.

