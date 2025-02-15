Herediano vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Real Salt Lake kick off their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Wednesday night with a Round One Leg 1 fixture at Costa Rican outfit CS Herediano.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Where
- National Stadium of Costa Rica | San José, Costa Rica
Leg 2 is slated for Feb. 26 at RSL's America First Field, with the winner advancing to take on LA Galaxy. LA automatically qualified for the Round of 16 via their MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi title.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
Herediano are making their 17th all-time appearance in CCC, having qualified by reaching the 2024 Concacaf Central American Cup semifinals.
They currently sit atop Costa Rica's Liga FPD, with former FC Cincinnati midfielder Allan Cruz among their top players.
Coming off last year's No. 3 finish in the Western Conference standings, RSL face questions about how they'll replace striker Chicho Arango (offseason trade to San Jose).
Look for rising USMNT midfielder Diego Luna, as well as summer 2024 signings Diogo Gonçalves and Dominik Marczuk, to fill the void.
The Claret-and-Cobalt memorably made the 2011 Concacaf Champions League final before losing 3-2 on aggregate to Mexican powerhouse CF Monterrey.