Herediano vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Real Salt Lake kick off their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Wednesday night with a Round One Leg 1 fixture at Costa Rican outfit CS Herediano.

How to watch and stream

English: FS2

FS2 Spanish: ViX

When

Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Where

National Stadium of Costa Rica | San José, Costa Rica

Leg 2 is slated for Feb. 26 at RSL's America First Field, with the winner advancing to take on LA Galaxy. LA automatically qualified for the Round of 16 via their MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi title.