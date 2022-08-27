Heated! Austin, LAFC scrap after Urruti-Murillo clash

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

atx-lafc-scuffle

Friday night’s tense, top-of-the-table clash between Austin FC and LAFC threatened to boil over in the 38th minute as a clash between Maxi Urruti and Jesus Murillo sparked a melee between the two sides at Q2 Stadium.

Murillo threw a hefty shoulder charge into Urruti as the two players raced after a ball along the touchline, sending ATX’s veteran striker flying into the sideline hoardings. Urruti responded heatedly, chasing after the big Colombian center back and appearing to make contact with his foot as he confronted him.

Murillo reacted by crashing to the turf theatrically and a wider melee erupted, with LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau arriving on the scene to bump Urruti and scrap briefly with Diego Fagundez, who’d given the hosts a 1-0 lead with a gorgeous free-kick strike several minutes before.

Even with Giorgio Chiellini, a substitute on this evening, attempting to mediate the conflict, it was a messy situation for referee Alex Chilowicz and his crew to untangle.

Urruti, Fagundez and Crepeau were awarded yellow cards and a brief Video Review check unfolded without further discipline, but the game’s stakes and the simmering enmity between the two sides was clear.

Austin FC Los Angeles Football Club

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 24 Positional Rankings
Austin vs. LAFC, Portland vs. Seattle: A Week 27 doubleheader gem on ESPN
MLS Disciplinary Summary
More News
More News
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
Heated! Austin, LAFC scrap after Urruti-Murillo clash

Heated! Austin, LAFC scrap after Urruti-Murillo clash
Premier League potential: Victor Wanyama praises Djordje Mihailovic's transfer
Extratime

Premier League potential: Victor Wanyama praises Djordje Mihailovic's transfer
Cristian Tello in, Brian Rodriguez out: Explaining LAFC's recent roster moves
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Cristian Tello in, Brian Rodriguez out: Explaining LAFC's recent roster moves
LAFC sign former Barcelona, Real Betis forward Cristian Tello 
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign former Barcelona, Real Betis forward Cristian Tello 
Ignacio Piatti joins CF Montréal's scouting department

Ignacio Piatti joins CF Montréal's scouting department
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Sebastián Blanco, Portland Timbers - 51st minute
0:48

GOAL: Sebastián Blanco, Portland Timbers - 51st minute
PENALTY FOUL: Yéimar Gómez, Seattle Sounders - 40th minute
0:32

PENALTY FOUL: Yéimar Gómez, Seattle Sounders - 40th minute
PK GOAL: Dairon Asprilla, Portland Timbers - 41st minute
0:39

PK GOAL: Dairon Asprilla, Portland Timbers - 41st minute
GOAL: Yéimar Gómez, Seattle Sounders - 8th minute
0:55

GOAL: Yéimar Gómez, Seattle Sounders - 8th minute
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023