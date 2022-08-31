Goal of the Week

Austin FC's Diego Fagundez wins Week 27 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Take a bow, Diego Fagundez.

The Austin FC winger’s free kick has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 27 of the 2022 MLS season, earning 45.4% of the vote to finish in first place. Fagundez’s golden strike jumpstarted a 4-1 win over LAFC, the second time his team has beaten the Supporters’ Shield leaders this season.

Second place went to Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi (20.9% of the vote), after his far-post curler sealed a 2-0 win at Charlotte FC. The same match produced this week’s fourth-place finisher, as TFC forward Lorenzo Insigne’s volley off Bernardeschi’s corner kick took home 16.8% of the vote.

Slotting in between those Italian stars was Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain, whose thunderous free kick began their 3-1 loss at the New York Red Bulls. Higuain earned 17% of the vote for a third-place finish.

Check out all the nominees below:

Goal of the Week Austin FC Diego Fagundez

