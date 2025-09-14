Hat trick heroes: Müller, Bouanga & more make MLS history

Hats off to these goal scorers who made MLS history on Matchday 33.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC icon Thomas Müller, LAFC superstar Denis Bouanga, Columbus Crew standout Diego Rossi and red-hot Charlotte FC striker Idan Toklomati each scored three goals apiece on Saturday night, marking the first time in league history that at least four different players netted a hat trick on the same day.
All four hatties contributed to wins, including a historic result for Charlotte.
Müller made his 36th birthday one to remember, scoring his first MLS hat trick to lead a dominant 7-0 blowout of the Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union that booked Vancouver's spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Bayern Munich and Germany legend is up to 4g/1a in just three league appearances with the Whitecaps this season.
Son Heung-Min scored within the opening minute, but it was Bouanga who stole the headlines with a three-goal eruption in front of 50,978 fans at Levi's Stadium during LAFC's 4-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.
A three-time All-Star, two-time MLS Best XI selection and the 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, Bouanga now has 18g/7a on the year and is two tallies away from recording his third straight 20-goal season with the Black & Gold.
The Columbus Crew escaped Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a wild 5-4 victory over Atlanta United after nearly squandering a five-goal lead.
Rossi (16g/4a) paved the way for a historic first-half performance from the Crew, scoring all three goals within 40 minutes of action. The Uruguayan could've done more damage if not for an injury that forced him off before halftime.
There's no hotter team in MLS than Charlotte FC, who equalled a league record by winning their ninth straight game with a resounding 3-0 victory over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.
There's also arguably no hotter striker in MLS than Toklomati (11g/4a), whose hat trick made it seven straight games with a goal contribution for the 21-year-old Israeli international.