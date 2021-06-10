Haiti vs. Canada: How to watch and stream, preview for World Cup qualifier Leg 1

After coasting through group play with four straight emphatic wins and a +26 goal differential, the Canada men's national team is moving onward with their Concacaf World Cup Qualifying campaign with home-and-away second-round playoff against Haiti that kicks off on Saturday in Port-au-Prince.

To get there, Canada needed a win or a draw in their last group stage match against Suriname, and got the result they needed with a 4-0 victory paced by a hat trick from Jonathan David and after an opening tally from Alphonso Davies, allowing them to finish atop Group B. That sets up a rematch with Haiti side that Canada has a 7-2-2 all-time record against, but lost to the last time the sides played, as Haiti knocked Canada out of the quarterfinals of the 2019 Gold Cup with a 3-2 victory that saw the Canadians blow a 2-0 lead.