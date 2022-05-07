Gregg Berhalter talks player development: “MLS is essential to the national team”

WASHINGTON – If there’s one thing that bothers Gregg Berhalter about the way his US men’s national team is perceived, it’s the relative lack of emphasis on his squad’s extreme youth and the paucity of experience that provided for their 2022 World Cup qualifying journey.

“It's unheard of, what this team has done. Qualifying is a monster. So you take a group of super-experienced players and they can't get it done. And the expectations are on this young group of players, who have never gone through it before, to breeze through qualifying. And I don't think that's fair. Let's be realistic, guys.”

“If we had qualifying in 2026, and we had the same team that we took this time, we'd still be younger than the team that didn't qualify in 2018. That's how young this team is,” the USMNT manager told a small group of reporters after his appearance at the Aspen Institute’s Project Play Summit at Audi Field, asking the public and the media to “give them some leeway” as they overcome the ghosts of 2017’s failures.

“It was a concentrated effort by US Soccer, MLS clubs, to invest, and then ensure the pro player pathway," he said. "Because when you have better coaches, you have better facilities, you have better methodology, you can produce better players.”

“It's not a coincidence that all of a sudden, we have elite players around the world,” said Berhalter, who got an up-close view of the DA during his time in charge of the Columbus Crew from 2013-18, where his son Sebastian , now with the Vancouver Whitecaps , also rose through the academy system and eventually signed a homegrown contract.

Taking part in a keynote discussion about the United States youth soccer landscape on Wednesday, he did not hesitate to categorize his team’s sky-high potential as a legacy of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy. An elite youth league founded and operated by the federation for more than a decade before it was shuttered in 2020 – with most of its principles and membership subsequently transitioned to MLS NEXT – the DA sought to identify and concentrate top young prospects in a professional-style training environment with high-level competition in both training sessions and games.

Any sense of annoyance seems to be balanced out, and then some, by Berhalter’s pride in the unity and growth his squad displayed in their Concacaf Octagonal campaign, and the enormous long-range upside that comes with such a callow group.

Berhalter’s Crew ties and his reliance on a number of key USMNT contributors based in the league have led some fans to accuse him of harboring a soft spot for MLSers. But for him, it boils down to a fundamental truth about how the club and international levels interface, especially with the league having lately made a paradigm-shifting commitment to nurturing and selling on young players.

“MLS is essential to the national team. And the investment by MLS owners and infrastructure, in coaching, in everything, has gotten us to where we are right now,” he said. “And without that we wouldn't be there. Think about it: What team in the world is a good team that doesn't have a strong [domestic] league?

“It's instrumental in the development of our player pool, as is Europe,” he added. “The beauty of MLS right now is our young players can get on the field. That's beautiful. Ricardo Pepi doesn't get transferred if he can't get on the field, right?”

Intriguingly, Berhalter alluded to an “expiration date” for up-and-comers like the FC Dallas product.

“I think that when you have top-level players, youth players, that are able to get on the field in Major League Soccer, there comes a point – what we talk about is, where it becomes not challenging enough,” he said. “At that point, they need to find another challenge. But until that point, it doesn't do a player any good to be in Europe sitting on the bench.