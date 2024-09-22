Golazo! Portland Timbers star Evander adds to MLS MVP case

"I’m really happy with the performances I have been delivering for the club," Evander said post-match at America First Field. "This season has been really good for me."

Evander now has 15g/18a, becoming the sixth player in MLS history to record at least 15g/15a in a single season. He is the first player to accomplish the feat since LAFC forward Carlos Vela during his 2019 MVP-winning season.

The Brazilian No. 10 continued his Landon Donovan MLS MVP push Saturday night, scoring a stunning free kick in the Portland Timbers ' wild 3-3 draw at Real Salt Lake .

Evander’s 33 goal contributions lead MLS and broke Portland's single-season record of 32 set by Diego Valeri in 2017. The Timbers' club-record signing also has a goal contribution in 11 consecutive matches, tying the third-longest streak in MLS history.

By contrast, Evander had 9g/5a during his 2023 debut MLS season. The Timbers missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second straight year.

"After last season, I wasn’t happy with my performance and for the team not qualifying," said Evander. "I was a little more focused on the things that I wanted. Running for the MVP, that just happened. That’s not my main focus. My focus is to help the team and work on getting back into the playoffs."

That mission remains on track, as Portland are eighth in the West with four matches remaining. And with fellow DPs Jonathan Rodríguez (15g/7a) and Felipe Mora (14g/6a) adding to a club-record 63 goals scored this season, the onus isn't just on Evander.