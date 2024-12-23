LAFC sign striker Jeremy Ebobisse

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have signed striker Jeremy Ebobisse in free agency, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
The 27-year-old is entering his ninth MLS season, scoring 68 goals in 229 matches across all competitions for the Portland Timbers (2017-21) and San Jose Earthquakes (2021-24).
Ebobisse has reached double-digit league goals in three seasons and won the MLS is Back Tournament title in 2020 with Portland.
Internationally, Ebobisse has played once for the US men's national team (2019 friendly vs. Panama). He also represented the US at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
"Jeremy is a proven forward in our league who has scored goals and been a meaningful contributor to his teams throughout his career," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome Jeremy to strengthen our attack as we continue in our ambitions to compete for multiple trophies in 2025. We know Jeremy will be a great addition to LAFC on and off the field."
Ebobisse adds No. 9 depth alongside French icon Olivier Giroud, who arrived last summer on a Designated Player deal after stops at famed European sides Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan.
In 2024, LAFC won the US Open Cup title and earned the Western Conference No. 1 seed for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs before falling to Seattle Sounders FC in the Conference Semifinals.
The Black & Gold's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 18 at the Colorado Rapids in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Their MLS slate starts on Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
