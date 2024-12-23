LAFC sign striker Jeremy Ebobisse

LAFC have signed striker Jeremy Ebobisse in free agency, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

The 27-year-old is entering his ninth MLS season, scoring 68 goals in 229 matches across all competitions for the Portland Timbers (2017-21) and San Jose Earthquakes (2021-24).

Ebobisse has reached double-digit league goals in three seasons and won the MLS is Back Tournament title in 2020 with Portland.

Internationally, Ebobisse has played once for the US men's national team (2019 friendly vs. Panama). He also represented the US at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"Jeremy is a proven forward in our league who has scored goals and been a meaningful contributor to his teams throughout his career," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.