George Campbell shows "tremendous potential" for Atlanta United

“I can see a center back with tremendous potential,” Pineda said. “He’s a center back that is physically gifted. His aggression when he presses between the lines was fantastic today, so I was pleased with his performance before he scored the goal. He did a couple tackles on the ground, and we gained a couple important balls in transition that helped us to continue the attacking. I am very happy with his performance.”

Campbell opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a powerful header and deputized admirably in a three-man backline, with US men’s national team center back Miles Robinson absent after featuring in September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Pineda, speaking after Friday night’s 3-0 home win over Orlando City SC , hailed the 20-year-old center back’s contributions in what amounted to the Five Stripes’ fifth victory in six games, leaving them right outside the Eastern Conference playoff spots.

Gonzalo Pineda has only worked with George Campbell for a few weeks, though he’s already offering high praise for the Atlanta United homegrown defender.

It was just Campbell’s third start since turning pro in July 2019, and he's played only 433 MLS-level minutes to date. But with Robinson missing, Campbell got his chance to shine alongside Anton Walkes and Alan Franco, winning half of his duels, completing 89% of his passes and providing four clearances.

Earning a consistent spot when Robinson returns won’t be easy, though they share a positive relationship and could feasibly partner together one day.

“Nothing but positive thoughts and encouragement – I thought that was the main thing,” Campbell said of pre-game talks with Robinson. “I think he was one of the people to say, ‘Get yourself a goal.’ It was positive thoughts.”

His goal carried some extra-special meaning, too, given some family happenings in the background.