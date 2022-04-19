Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: What's next for homegrown GA Cup veterans?

One of those to anchor his team was San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Emmanuel Ochoa. Competing for the Under-17 squad, Ochoa was one of the most experience pros on display, having signed his Homegrown deal back in November 2019. The 6-foot-2 goalkeeper played in all three group games for San Jose’s U-17 team, conceding two goals. After San Jose finished second in its group, he returned to the Bay Area and was on the bench over the weekend in MLS Next Pro action. He’ll look to get regular reps at that level in the near future.