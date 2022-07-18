Gareth Bale makes LAFC debut at GEODIS Park

Despite making his debut on the road, the former Real Madrid and Tottenham superstar was welcomed by a sold-out Nashville crowd and a vocal traveling contingent of LAFC supporters.

The newest LAFC signing was subbed on in the 72nd minute for Cristian Arango in the clash against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park Sunday night. The Black & Gold were up 2-1 at the time.

Taking the field in MLS for the very first time: @GarethBale11 . 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/mRsPDVkYbd

It was the first competitive club match for the 33-year-old since April 9 when he was subbed on for the final 17 minutes for Real Madrid's LaLiga match vs. Getafe.

However, Bale was a vital component of the Wales men's national team during the recent June international window. He helped lead his nation to their first trip to the World Cup since 1958 with a victory over Ukraine in the intercontinental playoff, earning a spot in Group B alongside the US men's national team.