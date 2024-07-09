Gabriel Pec leaves it late for LA Galaxy | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Energy Moment of the Matchday

Late game-winners don't get much more dramatic than Gabriel Pec's 90th-minute clincher in the LA Galaxy's 2-1 victory over Minnesota United FC.

With the help of an otherworldly assist from Mauricio Cuevas, Pec's tap-in set off wild celebrations Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park for Matchday 25's Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius.

Madness ensued after Pec scored the game-winner, with Joseph Paintsil and Maya Yoshida mobbing their teammate in an emotional pile-up inside Minnesota's goal. The 23-year-old Brazilian DP recorded a brace on the night to reach 9g/8a this season and keep the Galaxy level on points (43) atop the Western Conference with LAFC and Real Salt Lake.

He was also the beneficiary of brilliant service from Cuevas, a second-half substitute who provided a world-class assist that would be the envy of the sport's most gifted playmakers.

"He meant the touch," head coach Gregg Vanney said post-match of Cuevas.

The 21-year-old fullback broke down the play: "Reaction for sure, ball came fast, reacting to the pass that Riqui [Puig] gave me. As soon as I saw that I was behind the defender, just trying to put the ball into space for a tap-in.

"... Been playing a lot of teqball lately. I guess you can say that helps."

Up next, the Galaxy visit FC Dallas on Saturday night (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

