Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 5 of 2022 season

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued four fines following Week 5 of the 2022 season.
Rodriguez simulation/embellishment
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC midfielder Santiago Rodríguez guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 75th minute of NYCFC’s match against Toronto FC on April 2.
Rodríguez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Amaya failure to leave field in timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 73rd minute of the Red Bulls’ match against the New England Revolution on April 2.
Amaya has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Bonilla failure to leave field in timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Portland Timbers defender Pablo Bonilla guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45+ minute of the Timbers’ match against the LA Galaxy on April 3.
Bonilla has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Delgado failure to leave field in timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy midfielder Mark Delgado guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 61st minute of the Galaxy’s match against the Portland Timbers on April 3.
Delgado has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.