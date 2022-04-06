Disciplinary Committee Decision

Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 5 of 2022 season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued four fines following Week 5 of the 2022 season.

Rodriguez simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC midfielder Santiago Rodríguez guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 75th minute of NYCFC’s match against Toronto FC on April 2. 

Rodríguez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Amaya failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 73rd minute of the Red Bulls’ match against the New England Revolution on April 2.

Amaya has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Bonilla failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Portland Timbers defender Pablo Bonilla guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45+ minute of the Timbers’ match against the LA Galaxy on April 3.

Bonilla has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Delgado failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy midfielder Mark Delgado guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 61st minute of the Galaxy’s match against the Portland Timbers on April 3.

Delgado has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

Nashville SC captain Dax McCarty suspended and fined for violent conduct 
Charlotte FC issued warning for violation of Mass Confrontation Policy
Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo suspended after serious foul play
More News
More News
Sources: FC Cincinnati reject transfer offer for Brenner from Brazil's Internacional
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: FC Cincinnati reject transfer offer for Brenner from Brazil's Internacional
Sources: LAFC, Carlos Vela remain in contract talks but no deal imminent
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: LAFC, Carlos Vela remain in contract talks but no deal imminent
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6
Title watch & European races: What awaits USMNT & CanMNT players in final push?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Title watch & European races: What awaits USMNT & CanMNT players in final push?
Relegation check: Which exports are battling to remain in their league's top-flight?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Relegation check: Which exports are battling to remain in their league's top-flight?
Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 5 of 2022 season
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 5 of 2022 season
More News
Video
Video
Marcus Micheletti with a RED CARD vs. Western Mass Pioneers
0:17

Marcus Micheletti with a RED CARD vs. Western Mass Pioneers
Watch MLS in 15 from MTWN vs. Syracuse Pulse | April 6, 2022
15:23

Watch MLS in 15 from MTWN vs. Syracuse Pulse | April 6, 2022
Irvin Parra with a RED CARD vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
0:21

Irvin Parra with a RED CARD vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
GOAL: Lukas Fernandes puts it away for Flower City Union
0:39

GOAL: Lukas Fernandes puts it away for Flower City Union
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!