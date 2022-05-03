Disciplinary Committee Decision

Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee after Week 9

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued four fines following Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Lowe failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Inter Miami CF defender Damion Lowe guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 61st minute of Miami’s match against the New England Revolution on April 30.

Lowe has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Hernandez hands to face/head/neck of opponent

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez in violation of the League's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 78th minute of SKC’s match against FC Dallas on April 30.

Hernandez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Paes simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 78th minute of Dallas’ match against Sporting Kansas City on April 30.

Paes has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Rubio failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio guilty of failure to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 63rd minute of Colorado's match against the Portland Timbers on April 30.

Rubio has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

