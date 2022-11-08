Four big questions before the USMNT's World Cup roster announcement

The US men’s national team takes the field in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup in less than two weeks. Shortly after you read this column, Gregg Berhalter will announce the 26-man roster he’s taking to the tournament to try to put right the wrongs of Russia 2018 – to the degree that those wrongs can ever be righted, anyway – and to try to, in his words, change the way the world views US soccer.

With that in mind, here are some questions I’m thinking about over the course of the day, and probably over the course of the next two weeks.

I don’t have the roster yet (it comes Wednesday around 5 pm ET), though I think we can all predict probably 23 of the 26 guys who’ll be there. That’s especially true since the news that Tim Ream’s going to be on the final list, something FOX’s Stu Holden had hinted at a month ago, has leaked.

Berhalter has steadfastly refused to call in the veteran – who was a core part of the team from 2019 until September of 2021 – for the past 14 months, citing speed and aerial concerns (both of which are valid). When Miles Robinson was healthy and paired with Walker Zimmerman, and the two were playing out of their minds together, and had Chris Richards in the pipeline as the third choice behind them… well, fair enough, right? Nobody was clamoring for Ream’s inclusion then.

None of those guys is the distributor Ream is, but all three can pass the ball without falling on their faces, all three are significantly better defending in space, and all three are better in the air. They’re all within the right age range, they all fit the game model well enough and they were all making the case for themselves on the field.

But you know the story: Robinson tore his Achilles’ back in May, and then Richards got hurt this summer, and neither has returned. Neither will be on the roster (Richards himself confirmed it on his Instagram page). In their absence Aaron Long has gotten most of the minutes partnering Zimmerman, while Cameron Carter-Vickers, Erik Palmer-Brown and Mark McKenzie got cameos over the past two camps.

Three of those guys (Long, CCV and EBP) fit the mold of what Berhalter has specified he wants from Zimmerman’s CB partner (McKenzie is more of a Ream-style distributor than a physical force), but none of them have been particularly impressive either with their club sides or in their national team minutes.

While Ream hasn’t been perfect for Fulham – he’s still good for one big error a game – he’s playing pretty good soccer in the best league in the world, and while he doesn’t fit the specifications for what Berhalter says he wants from this CB spot, he does actually fit the game model better than any of the other choices. It was pretty painfully obvious in the last camp that the US needed more dynamic and incisive distribution from the backline if they were going to be a side that could disorganize opponents with the ball, and Ream is just far and away the best choice for that job (which, to be clear, carries with it what is, in my opinion, an overly optimistic assessment of how the US can/should play this month).

The other thing to bear in mind is that, barring injury, Antonee Robinson will be playing virtually every minute for the US at left back, and he and Ream obviously have years of reps together. That familiarity is a bonus.