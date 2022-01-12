Former USMNT, MLS standout Benny Feilhaber named Sporting KC II head coach

Former Sporting Kansas City stalwart midfielder Benny Feilhaber has been named head coach of Sporting Kansas City II, the club announced Wednesday. Feilhaber takes over for Paulo Nagamura, who was named Houston Dynamo FC head coach earlier this month.

SKC II will feature in the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season in 2022.

Feilhaber joined SKC's technical staff a year ago and served as their U-17 academy head coach since August. He retired from a decorated playing career after the 2019 MLS season.

The 36-year-old is best known for his years with SKC and the US men's national team, where he made 44 international appearances. With Sporting, he won MLS Cup 2013 and two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (2015, '17).

Feilhaber also featured for Hamburger SV in Germany, Derby County in England and AGF Aarhus in Denmark before spending time with the New England Revolution, SKC, LAFC and the Colorado Rapids in MLS.