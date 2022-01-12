Former USMNT, MLS standout Benny Feilhaber named Sporting KC II head coach

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Benny Feilhaber SKC

Former Sporting Kansas City stalwart midfielder Benny Feilhaber has been named head coach of Sporting Kansas City II, the club announced Wednesday. Feilhaber takes over for Paulo Nagamura, who was named Houston Dynamo FC head coach earlier this month.

SKC II will feature in the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season in 2022.

Feilhaber joined SKC's technical staff a year ago and served as their U-17 academy head coach since August. He retired from a decorated playing career after the 2019 MLS season.

The 36-year-old is best known for his years with SKC and the US men's national team, where he made 44 international appearances. With Sporting, he won MLS Cup 2013 and two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (2015, '17).

Feilhaber also featured for Hamburger SV in Germany, Derby County in England and AGF Aarhus in Denmark before spending time with the New England Revolution, SKC, LAFC and the Colorado Rapids in MLS.

Feilhaber holds a U.S. Soccer B License and is currently working towards his A-Senior License. SKC II is primarily a youth development vehicle for the club, helping mature academy standouts and other young players with an eye to the first team.

Sporting Kansas City

Related Stories

Sporting KC record signing Alan Pulido "more than likely" out for 2022
MLS Western Conference roster build status for 2022 season
2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft results: Jan Gregus, Robert Beric highlight Stage 2 picks
More News
More News
Atlanta United juggle roster with no updates on Ezequiel Barco, Thiago Almada
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Atlanta United juggle roster with no updates on Ezequiel Barco, Thiago Almada
Perfect 10: MVP Carles Gil gets new number in New England for 2022

Perfect 10: MVP Carles Gil gets new number in New England for 2022
One big question facing each Eastern Conference team as 2022 MLS preseason begins
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

One big question facing each Eastern Conference team as 2022 MLS preseason begins
LAFC sign midfielder Ilie Sanchez as free agent
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign midfielder Ilie Sanchez as free agent
Real Salt Lake sign midfielder Scott Caldwell through 2023
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign midfielder Scott Caldwell through 2023
New England tackle "real challenge" of preseason as CCL, 2022 MLS season near

New England tackle "real challenge" of preseason as CCL, 2022 MLS season near
More News
Video
Video
eMLS 2022 - Game on!
0:35

eMLS 2022 - Game on!
Heartfelt moment as Farai Mutatu is surprised by parents from Zimbabwe in selection to the LA Galaxy 
2:35

Heartfelt moment as Farai Mutatu is surprised by parents from Zimbabwe in selection to the LA Galaxy 
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2:05

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
2:23

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
More Video