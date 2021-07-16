MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Former US youth international McKinze Gaines on trial with Austin FC

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Former US youth international McKinze Gaines is on trial with Austin FC and made his first appearance in the club's 3-1 loss to Tigres UANL in a friendly on Wednesday at Q2 Stadium.

Gaines, an Austin native and free agent, had been with German club Hanover 96 until this summer. The 23-year-old winger originally went to Europe to join Wolfsburg's U-19 side in 2016 before moving to Darmstadt 98 a year later. He didn't find regular playing time at any of his stops, though made 24 appearances (12 starts) for SG Sonnenhof Grobapach in the German third tier in 2019-20.

He was a regular with US youth national teams and can play anywhere across the frontline.

Austin FC have struggled for attacking output in their expansion season, with expected starting forward Danny Hoesen suffering a long-term injury after just five games while backup Aaron Schoenfeld has yet to debut due to injuries. Austin recently acquired Cameroonian forward Moussa Djitte, but he still needs to be integrated into the group.

Austin don't play this weekend and are next in action on July 22 against the Seattle Sounders.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Austin FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Phil Neville, Inter Miami feeling sense of urgency: "We're at the point of no excuses"
"It's my decision:" Josef Martinez training away from Atlanta team, says Heinze
Sources: Colorado Rapids defender Sam Vines finalizing transfer to Royal Antwerp

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
St. Louis CITY SC announce ex-Bundesliga coach to head academy squads

St. Louis CITY SC announce ex-Bundesliga coach to head academy squads
Former US youth international McKinze Gaines on trial with Austin FC
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Former US youth international McKinze Gaines on trial with Austin FC
MLS Cup odds: Sounders even hotter favorites while Orlando make moves in the East

MLS Cup odds: Sounders even hotter favorites while Orlando make moves in the East
CF Montréal rejoice at long-awaited Stade Saputo return: "It's joy and pleasure"

CF Montréal rejoice at long-awaited Stade Saputo return: "It's joy and pleasure"
Young USMNT provides the expected vs. Martinique
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Young USMNT provides the expected vs. Martinique
Gold Cup today: What to watch for in Friday's matches
Gold Cup

Gold Cup today: What to watch for in Friday's matches
More News
Video
Video
Would you get a tattoo to send your favorite player to the All-Star Game?
37:27

Would you get a tattoo to send your favorite player to the All-Star Game?
Club & Country Postgame Show - July 15
41:00
Gold Cup

Club & Country Postgame Show - July 15
HIGHLIGHTS: Martinique vs USA | July 15, 2021
4:03

HIGHLIGHTS: Martinique vs USA | July 15, 2021
GOAL: Nicholas Gioacchini hits the back of the net for USA
0:50

GOAL: Nicholas Gioacchini hits the back of the net for USA
More Video
Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Highlights and interviews
  • Fan polls