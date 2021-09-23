Former Portland Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell makes Rose City return as TV broadcaster

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Former Portland Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell has returned to the Rose City join the club’s broadcast team, the club announced Thursday.

Ridgewell will join Jake Zivin and Ross Smith in the booth as an analyst and contribute to content creation across the Timbers’ various platforms.

A two-time MLS All-Star (2014, 2016), Ridgewell was named Timbers Defender of the Year twice (2014, 2015) during his career with Portland.

Ridgewell signed with the Timbers as a Designated Player in June 2014 and departed the club after the conclusion of the 2018 season. He made 110 MLS appearances (all starts) for Portland helped helped guide the Timbers to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs three times (2015, 2017, 2018), winning MLS Cup in 2015 and reaching the final in 2018.

Ridgewell concluded his professional career in England, making appearances for Hull City in the English Football League Championship (2018-19) and Southend United in EFL League One (2019-20).

