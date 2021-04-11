Former FC Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds earns first AS Roma start

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Bryan Reynolds earns first start for AS Roma vs. Bologna

After making his AS Roma debut off the bench a month ago, Bryan Reynolds earned his first Serie A start Sunday as AS Roma defeated Bologna 1-0 at Stadio Olympico Sunday.

Ahead of a second leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tilt against Ajax Thursday, Roma coach Paulo Fonseca opted for a rotated roster against Bologna Sunday, which afforded the 19-year-old former FC Dallas defender his historic first start.

Reynolds is now the youngest US international to start a Serie A match.

“It’s a special day for me,” Reynolds said in the buildup. “It’s up to me to demonstrate what I’ve shown in training.”

Reynolds, who was signed by AS Roma on a six-month loan before completing a permanent transfer on Feb. 1, made his debut in a 30-minute substitute performance in a 2-0 loss to Parma at Stadio Ennio Tardini on March 14.

Reynolds, the 17th Homegrown player to be signed by FC Dallas, had a 76-minute shift before being replaced by Dutch international Rick Karsdorp.

FC Dallas US Men's National Team

Former FC Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds earns first AS Roma start

