Florida Derby looms large for Lionel Messi & Inter Miami 

“I have to look out for myself, not for others. I understand your concern, and obviously for me it’s clear that Leo staying is much better.

“I don’t renew for anybody [else]. It’s clear we hope Leo stays, I think he’s a vital player for us and the club,” Alba said of his fellow legendary former FC Barcelona cohort, whose own deal with the Herons expires at season’s end.

“We need to work more, we need to tighten things up, we need to convince the players that we can get back on that path [from earlier in the season],” coach Javier Mascherano told reporters. “The good news is we have a new opportunity to show that on Sunday.”

If any game can spur a much-needed reaction, it’s their Rivalry Week showdown against Florida Derby adversaries Orlando City SC that opens a special doubleheader edition of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

After a red-hot start to the season, last year’s record-setting Supporters’ Shield winners have just one victory in their last six games across all competitions, including a semifinal series defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC that derailed their Concacaf Champions Cup dreams.

“We need to play a good game to earn three points that [would] not only give us some tranquility, but also confidence ahead of what’s to come.”

“Even though it was a friendly, you could see the intensity of these types of matches,” Mascherano said. “It may be a new rivalry due to the age of our club, but it’s a rivalry nonetheless. So it’s important to play a good game, especially to get back to winning ways.

Additionally, Oscar Pareja’s Lions have arguably been Messi & Co’s biggest agitators in MLS, as evidenced first-hand by Mascherano during an exhibition match in February .

Unfortunately for the Herons, they’re hosting an Orlando side that’s undefeated in their last 10 games (4W-0L-6D), led by the MVP-caliber play of Martín Ojeda (8g/3a).

Suárez returns

Miami got an early confidence boost on Friday with the return of Luis Suárez, who was back in training after missing the last two matches due to personal reasons. The legendary Uruguayan striker could play against Orlando, although fellow attacker Fafà Picault still hasn’t been cleared to suit up again after also sitting out the club’s West Coast trip with a migraine.

For Mascherano, getting the best possible starting XI on the pitch with regularity is essential as the Herons navigate the rest of May before making their FIFA 2025 Club World Cup debut on June 14 against Al Ahly of Egypt.