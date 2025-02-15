 Inter Miami strike late to close preseason with draw vs. Orlando City 

Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC played to an entertaining 2-2 draw as both sides closed out their preseasons with Friday night's Florida Derby at Raymond James Stadium.
The in-state rivals traded goals in the opening half-hour, with Orlando's Martín Ojeda finding the opener on a 15th-minute breakaway, only to have it canceled out by a 21st-minute leveler by Miami winger Tadeo Allende.
Orlando regained the lead in the 54th minute as Ramiro Enrique captalized on a giveaway at the back from Inter Miami defender David Martínez. But Miami's Fafà Picault pounced for a rebound finish just seconds from the final whistle to end the match on level terms.
Both clubs fielded first-choice starting XIs, with Inter Miami deploying their entire "Core Four" of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
Miami now shift their focus to their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One opener at Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 18. They begin their MLS slate on Feb. 22, hosting New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Orlando kick off their 2025 campaign hosting the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 22 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Goals
Lineups
- MIA: Oscar Ustari - Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Luján, David Martínez, Jordi Alba - Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia - Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Tadeo Allende
- ORL: Pedro Gallese - Dagur Dan Þórhallsson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson, Rafael Santos - César Araújo, Eduard Atuesta - Marco Pašalić, Martín Ojeda, Iván Angulo - Ramiro Enrique