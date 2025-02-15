 Inter Miami strike late to close preseason with draw vs. Orlando City 

The in-state rivals traded goals in the opening half-hour, with Orlando's Martín Ojeda finding the opener on a 15th-minute breakaway, only to have it canceled out by a 21st-minute leveler by Miami winger Tadeo Allende .

Orlando regained the lead in the 54th minute as Ramiro Enrique captalized on a giveaway at the back from Inter Miami defender David Martínez. But Miami's Fafà Picault pounced for a rebound finish just seconds from the final whistle to end the match on level terms.