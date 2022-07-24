FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira reaches two milestones: "He’s a clinical man"

Ferreira is now on 12 goals and five assists for the year, equaling his combined G+A total (17) from a 2021 campaign that sparked his USMNT rise in the first place. Second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, Ferreira has developed into one of MLS’s most dangerous forwards.

“I think he is doing a good job, but I expect more from him,” Estevez said. “I think he can give even more. His ceiling is very high and we are here to push him to the highest level. What he is doing is something that I already expected. It is nothing that surprises me and I want him to surprise me more. I have a lot of confidence in him.”