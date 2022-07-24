FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira reaches two milestones: "He’s a clinical man"

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira hit several milestones in the club’s 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake on Saturday night, reinforcing his big step forward in 2022.
Ferreira's 14th-minute tally made him only the second player in MLS history to reach 30 career goals and 20 career assists at the age of 21 or younger, joining now-Austin FC winger Diego Fagundez in that select group.
The US men’s national team standout also became the fourth player in FC Dallas history with 30-plus goals and 20-plus assists for the club, joining Jason Kreis (91g, 65a), Fabian Castillo (34g, 30a) and now-Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios (31g, 44a).
It’s just what Ferreira does, said fellow homegrown Paxton Pomykal, who turned provider at Rio Tinto Stadium.
“He’s a clinical man, he's very clinical,” said Pomykal of the 2022 MLS All-Star pick. “ … He's he's such a selfless worker and besides his technique, his quality finishing ability and all the technicals he has on the ball, he really does a lot for the team off the ball and works hard and really does the dirty work.
“I mean, that's like four straight 90's for him and we've played midweek, weekend, midweek again. Like it's just incredible, kudos to him.”
Ferreira is now on 12 goals and five assists for the year, equaling his combined G+A total (17) from a 2021 campaign that sparked his USMNT rise in the first place. Second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, Ferreira has developed into one of MLS’s most dangerous forwards.
Despite the increased production, head coach Nico Estevez believes there’s another level for Ferreira to reach.
“I think he is doing a good job, but I expect more from him,” Estevez said. “I think he can give even more. His ceiling is very high and we are here to push him to the highest level. What he is doing is something that I already expected. It is nothing that surprises me and I want him to surprise me more. I have a lot of confidence in him.”
Ferreira’s defining moment at RSL sparked just the second win for FC Dallas in their last nine games. It leaves them fifth a jampacked Western Conference table (32 points from 22 matches), on pace for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.
The collective aims, more than any personal accolades, are what Ferreira’s most concerned with as he keeps banging home goals.
“I'm excited that I can help the team in any way that I can, and this year is scoring goals,” said Ferreira. “I'm happy that my team puts me in that position to be able to finish, and I'm just excited that they trusted me. The trust that the team puts me, you know, it just feels good to be up there.”