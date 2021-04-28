FC Dallas sign right back Collin Smith to homegrown deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have signed defender Collin Smith to a Homegrown contract, the club announced Wednesday. Smith signed a three-year contract with team options for 2024 and 2025 and is the club's 32nd homegrown signing.
Smith, 17, will stay with FC Dallas’ USL League One affiliate North Texas SC on loan for 2021. He is a US youth international, having been called up to the U-16 national team in 2019. He joined Dallas' academy in 2016.
Dallas have had a great recent history with homegrown right backs.
Reggie Cannon joined the first team, won the starting role and soon earned a move to Portuguese club Boavista last summer. His replacement, Bryan Reynolds, held the starting gig for half a season before earning a club-record transfer to AS Roma this winter.
Dallas are searching for their first win of the season, after drawing the Colorado Rapids 0-0 then going down to the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 this weekend. They face the Portland Timbers on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).