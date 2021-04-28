FC Dallas sign right back Collin Smith to homegrown deal

Reggie Cannon joined the first team, won the starting role and soon earned a move to Portuguese club Boavista last summer. His replacement, Bryan Reynolds, held the starting gig for half a season before earning a club-record transfer to AS Roma this winter.

Dallas are searching for their first win of the season, after drawing the Colorado Rapids 0-0 then going down to the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 this weekend. They face the Portland Timbers on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).