FC Dallas sign Paul Arriola to contract extension

Before coming to FCD, Arriola had 20 goals and 16 assists across 89 regular-season matches for D.C. United. He arrived in the league from Liga MX’s Club Tijuana, plus has spent time on loan at English Championship side Swansea City.

Arriola, 26, is an established US international who has eight goals in 43 appearances. Alongside Argentine youth international Alan Velasco, Arriola is a centerpiece of FCD’s revamped attack heading into the 2022 campaign, their first under head coach Nico Estevez.