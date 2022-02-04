Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign Paul Arriola to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Dallas have signed Paul Arriola a new contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

In late January, FCD acquired the US men’s national team winger from D.C. United in an MLS record-setting trade. They sent the Black-and-Red $2 million in General Allocation Money split across the next two seasons.

Before coming to FCD, Arriola had 20 goals and 16 assists across 89 regular-season matches for D.C. United. He arrived in the league from Liga MX’s Club Tijuana, plus has spent time on loan at English Championship side Swansea City.

Arriola, 26, is an established US international who has eight goals in 43 appearances. Alongside Argentine youth international Alan Velasco, Arriola is a centerpiece of FCD’s revamped attack heading into the 2022 campaign, their first under head coach Nico Estevez.

