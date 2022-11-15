Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign academy forward Tarik Scott to homegrown contract

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Dallas logo - generic image

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed academy product Tarik Scott to a homegrown contract in a three-year deal with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

The 17-year-old forward makes the jump to the first team after joining FCD's youth system as a 5-year-old in 2011.

Scott officially turned professional this season with North Texas SC, the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, scoring two goals (a brace in a 3-1 win over MNUFC2 in March) in six appearances. The Brooklyn native won the 2018 Dallas Cup and the 2019 Bayern Adidas Campus Cup as a member of the academy, as well as clinching 2021 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot honors after scoring four goals for the FC Dallas U-17 Academy team.

Over the summer, he was a member of the 2022 Bayern World Squad – part of an annual initiative for youth players across the world to develop their skills under the guidance of the famed German club.

Scott joins a long list of club academy products to make the transition to the first team, including current FCD regulars Paxton Pomytal and Jesús Ferreira, the latter the club's first-ever homegrown DP signing.

Fellow USMNT World Cup squad members Kellyn Acosta (LAFC) and Weston McKennie (Juventus) also emerged from Dallas' youth system, as did European-based US players Ricardo Pepi (FC Groningen), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) and Reggie Cannon (Boavista).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas Tarik Scott

Related Stories

Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito announces retirement
Who's in, who's out? Key roster decisions loom for LAFC, NYCFC
NYCFC sign homegrown defender Tayvon Gray to long-term extension
More News
More News
World Cup by the numbers: How MLS will impact Qatar 2022

World Cup by the numbers: How MLS will impact Qatar 2022
Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito announces retirement
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito announces retirement
FC Dallas sign academy forward Tarik Scott to homegrown contract
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign academy forward Tarik Scott to homegrown contract
Who's in, who's out? Key roster decisions loom for LAFC, NYCFC
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Who's in, who's out? Key roster decisions loom for LAFC, NYCFC
2023 MLS NEXT Fest Participants

2023 MLS NEXT Fest Participants
MLS Buyers Club: 5 traded-minded MLS clubs to watch this offseason
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MLS Buyers Club: 5 traded-minded MLS clubs to watch this offseason
More News
Video
Video
Is This Messi's Year & Will Mexico Make the Round of 16?
1:05:27

Is This Messi's Year & Will Mexico Make the Round of 16?
MLS players set to break out at the World Cup | Extratime World Cup Preview
1:17:15

MLS players set to break out at the World Cup | Extratime World Cup Preview
Questionable Q&A - World Cup Edition! Who will win in 2022?
7:59

Questionable Q&A - World Cup Edition! Who will win in 2022?
LIVE! Watch the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft

LIVE! Watch the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video