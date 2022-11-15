FC Dallas sign academy forward Tarik Scott to homegrown contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have signed academy product Tarik Scott to a homegrown contract in a three-year deal with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Tuesday.
The 17-year-old forward makes the jump to the first team after joining FCD's youth system as a 5-year-old in 2011.
Scott officially turned professional this season with North Texas SC, the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, scoring two goals (a brace in a 3-1 win over MNUFC2 in March) in six appearances. The Brooklyn native won the 2018 Dallas Cup and the 2019 Bayern Adidas Campus Cup as a member of the academy, as well as clinching 2021 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot honors after scoring four goals for the FC Dallas U-17 Academy team.
Over the summer, he was a member of the 2022 Bayern World Squad – part of an annual initiative for youth players across the world to develop their skills under the guidance of the famed German club.
Scott joins a long list of club academy products to make the transition to the first team, including current FCD regulars Paxton Pomytal and Jesús Ferreira, the latter the club's first-ever homegrown DP signing.
Fellow USMNT World Cup squad members Kellyn Acosta (LAFC) and Weston McKennie (Juventus) also emerged from Dallas' youth system, as did European-based US players Ricardo Pepi (FC Groningen), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) and Reggie Cannon (Boavista).
