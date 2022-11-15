FC Dallas sign academy forward Tarik Scott to homegrown contract

Scott officially turned professional this season with North Texas SC, the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, scoring two goals (a brace in a 3-1 win over MNUFC2 in March) in six appearances. The Brooklyn native won the 2018 Dallas Cup and the 2019 Bayern Adidas Campus Cup as a member of the academy, as well as clinching 2021 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot honors after scoring four goals for the FC Dallas U-17 Academy team.