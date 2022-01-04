Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Ema Twumasi to long-term extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Ema Twumasi FC Dallas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Dallas have signed defender Ema Twumasi to a new three-year contract with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the club announced Tuesday.

Twumasi, 24, enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 by appearing in 23 games (19 starts) and contributing one assist. He’s experienced several loan stints in the USL Championship, with both Oklahoma City Energy (2018) and Austin Bold FC (2019 and 2020).

The Ghana native is a converted right back who originally joined FCD via the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. He was picked 11th overall after starring at Wake Forest University and signing a Generation adidas contract. 

Heading into the 2022 season, FCD have a new head coach in Nico Estevez. They’ll open their season on Feb. 26 when hosting Toronto FC.

