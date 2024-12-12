FC Dallas sign Alan Velasco to contract extension

The 22-year-old former Argentina youth international remains a Young Designated Player. Petar Musa and Jesús Ferreira occupy FCD's other two DP slots.

Signed from Independiente in February 2022 for a then-club-record fee, Velasco has 12g/13a in 62 regular-season appearances with Dallas. He topped the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list after a breakout 2023 campaign, only to suffer a long-term ACL injury at year's end.