FC Dallas sign Alan Velasco to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
FC Dallas have signed winger Alan Velasco to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.
The 22-year-old former Argentina youth international remains a Young Designated Player. Petar Musa and Jesús Ferreira occupy FCD's other two DP slots.
Signed from Independiente in February 2022 for a then-club-record fee, Velasco has 12g/13a in 62 regular-season appearances with Dallas. He topped the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list after a breakout 2023 campaign, only to suffer a long-term ACL injury at year's end.
Velasco was the subject of transfer speculation amid his time on the sidelines – particularly Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors – but a move never materialized.
He returned to full health in late 2024, producing 2g/2a in less than 400 minutes of action.
After missing out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season, Dallas will enter 2025 under new head coach Eric Quill, who managed the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC from 2019-21.
