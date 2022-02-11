FC Dallas sign 2022 SuperDraft pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng

FC Dallas have signed 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng to a one-year contract with club options for 2023-25, the club announced Friday.

The South African-born 24-year-old, who played as a forward in college at Oregon State, will occupy an international roster spot.

Ntsabeleng was the 28th and final selection of the first round, taken by Dallas after they acquired New York City FC's pick in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money and FC Dallas’ natural second-round selection (34th overall).