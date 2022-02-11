Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign 2022 SuperDraft pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signed

FC Dallas have signed 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng to a one-year contract with club options for 2023-25, the club announced Friday.

The South African-born 24-year-old, who played as a forward in college at Oregon State, will occupy an international roster spot.

Ntsabeleng was the 28th and final selection of the first round, taken by Dallas after they acquired New York City FC's pick in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money and FC Dallas’ natural second-round selection (34th overall).

Ntsabeleng played in 31 matches for Oregon State, scoring six goals and recording 12 assists. He earned All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Far West Region First Team honors during his redshirt senior season.

Previously, Ntsabeleng was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference honoree during his time with Coastal Carolina, where he helped CCU to a 2019 conference title.

Earlier this offseason, FC Dallas also signed No. 6 overall SuperDraft selection and defender Lucas Bartlett. They took Generation adidas signing Isaiah Parker with the No. 3 overall pick, too.

