FC Dallas sign 2022 SuperDraft selection Lucas Bartlett

FC Dallas have signed 2022 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick Lucas Bartlett for the 2022 MLS campaign with options for 2023-25, the club announced Friday.
The center back, selected sixth overall, was one of three players chosen by Dallas in the first round of this year's class, along with Isaiah Parker (3rd) and Tsiki Ntsabeleng (28th). Parker, a Saint Louis University product, is part of the 2022 Generation adidas class.
Bartlett came out of St. John's University, registering five goals and three assists in 20 games last season en route to earning First Team All-BIG EAST and United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Region honors.
The 24-year-old previously played at Drake University, serving as team captain from 2018-21, while also representing Loyola Chicago for 17 matches during the 2017 season.