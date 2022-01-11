FC Dallas pick forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng after SuperDraft trade with NYCFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- FCD receive: No. 28 SuperDraft pick (select Tsiki Ntsabeleng)
- NYC receive: $50k allocation and No. 34 SuperDraft pick
FC Dallas continued their busy 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday by securing the No. 28 pick (first round) via a trade with New York City FC and picking Oregon State forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng.
In return, 2021 MLS Cup champions NYCFC received $50,000 in allocation money and the No. 34 SuperDraft pick (second round).
Ntsabeleng is from South Africa and earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors after the 2021 campaign. Before joining Oregon State, he competed for Coastal Carolina.
Earlier in the first round, FC Dallas also picked Saint Louis and Generation adidas forward Isaiah Parker at No. 3 overall. With the No. 6 overall pick, they went with St. John’s defender Lucas Bartlett.