FC Dallas mutually part ways with Jesús Jiménez

MLSsoccer staff

FC Dallas have mutually parted ways with striker Jesús Jiménez, the club announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard departs after one season with FCD, limited to 0g/3a in 22 matches. He joined via an offseason trade from Toronto FC that saw midfielder Brandon Servania head the other way.

FC Dallas start their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 when they host the San Jose Earthquakes (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're entering their third season under head coach Nico Estévez, who guided them to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023 as the No. 7 seed.

