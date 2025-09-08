FC Dallas: Jacob Jackson named Player of the Matchday

Jacob Jackson 's heroics off the bench on Matchday 32 have earned the FC Dallas goalkeeper MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

Additionally, only one other goalkeeper – Matt Napoleon in 1998 – has produced 12 saves in his first appearance with an MLS club.

Jackson's 12 stops were a career high and tied an FC Dallas record, set by Mark Dodd in 1996. They also established a new MLS record for saves by a goalkeeper making a substitute appearance, doubling the previous record of six (held by five different players).

Jackson came on as an early substitute, following starting goalkeeper Michael Collodi 's 16th-minute red card, and made 12 saves to help 10-man Dallas earn a 1-1 draw at St. Louis CITY SC .

Jackson is FCD's first MLS Player of the Matchday winner since Petar Musa (Matchday 21) in 2024. The 25-year-old is one of only two goalkeepers to earn the award this season, along with St. Louis CITY's Roman Bürki (Matchday 3).

With this recognition, Jackson becomes the fifth FC Dallas goalkeeper to take home Player of the Matchday honors, alongside Jeff Cassar (Matchday 15 in 2004), D.J. Countess (Matchday 28 in 2003), Matt Jordan (Matchday 5 in 1999) and Mark Dodd (Matchday 11 in 1996).

Dallas return home on Saturday to host Austin FC in a Texas rivalry clash with serious Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs implications (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).