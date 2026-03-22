FC Dallas hero: Petar Musa wins an all-timer of a Texas Derby

Petar Musa is keeping the goals, and the dramatics, coming for FC Dallas .

“Musa comes into the game and does what Musa does, gives us a huge lift and goals,” said Dallas manager Eric Quill.

Musa's heroics came a week after he scored a hat trick to salvage a late 3-3 come-from-behind draw at home against San Diego FC .

The Croatian international striker came off the bench to decide Saturday's thrilling Texas Derby, scoring an 86th-minute winner to beat 10-man Houston Dynamo FC , 4-3 , at Toyota Stadium.

Legendary Derby

Saturday's memorable result will go down in Texas Derby lore and the record books. The 4-3 final scoreline equalled the highest-scoring match between both sides, which came in the first-ever derby back in May 2006.

Dallas jumped ahead early on a Logan Farrington brace, but Houston weren't fazed. In fact, the Dynamo flipped the script entirely with three goals in four minutes from Guilherme, Erik Sviatchenko and Lawrence Ennali.

Dallas responded by bringing on Musa after the halftime break. The 28-year-old caused a Duane Holmes own goal in the 54th minute and, after Sviatchenko was shown his second yellow card, struck for the late game-winner.