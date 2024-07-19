FC Dallas & Austin FC players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following fines after Matchday 27 of the 2024 MLS season.
FC Dallas, Austin FC players fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Dallas and Austin FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 56th minute of their match on July 17.
FC Dallas have violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to interim head coach Peter Luccin and the club. Austin FC have violated the policy for the second time this season, and head coach Josh Wolff and the club have been issued undisclosed fines.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha and Austin FC defender Julio Cascante, midfielder Owen Wolff, and forward Ethan Finlay will be issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Muriel fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Orlando City SC forward Luis Muriel an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 90th minute of Orlando’s match against Nashville SC on July 17.