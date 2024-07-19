FC Dallas & Austin FC players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy

FC Dallas, Austin FC players fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Dallas and Austin FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 56th minute of their match on July 17.

FC Dallas have violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to interim head coach Peter Luccin and the club. Austin FC have violated the policy for the second time this season, and head coach Josh Wolff and the club have been issued undisclosed fines.