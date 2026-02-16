MLS is Back

DC United 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule

Team Snapshot

D.C. United have undergone a roster overhaul for 2026, their first full season under new managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut and head coach René Weiler. 

This winter, they spent a club-record transfer fee for Romanian international striker Louis Munteanu, while sending up to $4.6 million to the Philadelphia Union for striker Tai Baribo.

The Black-and-Red are chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2019.

Key Signings

  • Tai Baribo: The Israeli international striker joins as a Designated Player after producing 35g/6a in 67 games for the Union. 
  • Silvan Hefti: The former Swiss youth international defender has made 329 senior appearances across several top European leagues.
  • Sean Johnson: Johnson gives D.C. a veteran goalkeeper with over 400 MLS matches. The former US international spent the last three seasons with Toronto FC.
  • Keisuke Kurokawa: Kurokawa gives D.C. a new left back, arriving from Gamba Osaka in his native Japan.
  • Louis Munteanu: The 23-year-old arrives from Romania’s CFR Cluj for a reported $10 million transfer fee. Munteanu has 53 goals in 149 club matches, with an additional two tallies in four caps for Romania. 
  • Sean Nealis: Acquired from Red Bull New York, Nealis bolsters a D.C. defense that allowed an Eastern Conference-high 66 goals last season.

Full roster

Key Departures

  • Luis Barraza: Barraza, who was D.C.’s first-choice goalkeeper in 2025, joined Inter Miami via free agency. 
  • Christian Benteke: The 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner departed with 47g/10a in 93 league matches. He’s since joined UAE Pro League side Al Wahda.
  • Boris Enow: The Cameroonian international midfielder was transferred to Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem. 
  • Kristian Fletcher: The 20-year-old homegrown forward signed with FC Cincinnati this winter.
  • David Schnegg: The Austrian defender now plays for Charlotte FC after being waived by the Black-and-Red.

Projected Starting XI

26ProjectedXI-DC

Predictions

Apple TV talent predict the 2026 MLS regular season for D.C. United.

  • Andrés Agulla: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Marcelo Balboa: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Max Bretos: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Steve Cangialosi: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Daniel Chapela: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 14th in Eastern Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 14th in Eastern Conference
  • Tony Husband: 14th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 14th in Eastern Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 14th in Eastern Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 11th in Eastern Conference
  • Bruno Vain: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 14th in Eastern Conference

New Kit

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: René Weiler
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Last year: 5W-18L-11D, 26 points, 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

