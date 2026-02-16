DC United 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

D.C. United have undergone a roster overhaul for 2026, their first full season under new managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut and head coach René Weiler.

This winter, they spent a club-record transfer fee for Romanian international striker Louis Munteanu, while sending up to $4.6 million to the Philadelphia Union for striker Tai Baribo.

The Black-and-Red are chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2019.

Key Signings