DC United 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Philadelphia Union
Team Snapshot
D.C. United have undergone a roster overhaul for 2026, their first full season under new managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut and head coach René Weiler.
This winter, they spent a club-record transfer fee for Romanian international striker Louis Munteanu, while sending up to $4.6 million to the Philadelphia Union for striker Tai Baribo.
The Black-and-Red are chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2019.
Key Signings
- Tai Baribo: The Israeli international striker joins as a Designated Player after producing 35g/6a in 67 games for the Union.
- Silvan Hefti: The former Swiss youth international defender has made 329 senior appearances across several top European leagues.
- Sean Johnson: Johnson gives D.C. a veteran goalkeeper with over 400 MLS matches. The former US international spent the last three seasons with Toronto FC.
- Keisuke Kurokawa: Kurokawa gives D.C. a new left back, arriving from Gamba Osaka in his native Japan.
- Louis Munteanu: The 23-year-old arrives from Romania’s CFR Cluj for a reported $10 million transfer fee. Munteanu has 53 goals in 149 club matches, with an additional two tallies in four caps for Romania.
- Sean Nealis: Acquired from Red Bull New York, Nealis bolsters a D.C. defense that allowed an Eastern Conference-high 66 goals last season.
Key Departures
- Luis Barraza: Barraza, who was D.C.’s first-choice goalkeeper in 2025, joined Inter Miami via free agency.
- Christian Benteke: The 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner departed with 47g/10a in 93 league matches. He’s since joined UAE Pro League side Al Wahda.
- Boris Enow: The Cameroonian international midfielder was transferred to Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem.
- Kristian Fletcher: The 20-year-old homegrown forward signed with FC Cincinnati this winter.
- David Schnegg: The Austrian defender now plays for Charlotte FC after being waived by the Black-and-Red.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 MLS regular season for D.C. United.
- Andrés Agulla: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 14th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: René Weiler
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Last year: 5W-18L-11D, 26 points, 15th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify