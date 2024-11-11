FC Cincinnati: What we learned in 2024 & what comes next

Even when things were going great for FC Cincinnati this year, there was always an underlying current of chaos and… incompleteness, maybe? Things were never quite as settled as necessary for this team to build on what they accomplished in 2023, when they won one trophy and came so close to two more.

It wasn’t a bad year by any stretch. But I imagine there’s real frustration amongst the front office and staff.

It’s very, very hard to win MLS Cup without a top tier No. 9. Aaron Boupendza, brought in last summer, was supposed to be that guy, but Aaron Boupendza – talented as he is – was a Grade A liability off the field. He also had negative chemistry with Lucho Acosta on the field.

So general manager Chris Albright brought in Corey Baird, who’d just had a career year in Houston, as a free agent in the winter. And he scoured the transfer market to eventually bring in young Kevin Kelsy on a U22 Initiative deal, at the end of the Primary Transfer Window. Those guys were on hand for basically the whole year, in addition to holdovers Sergio Santos and former DP Yuya Kubo, who’s morphed into a utility-man during his years in the Queen City.

Nothing worked. Boupendza was disinterested, then got himself tuned up by a pro boxer outside a bar late one night, and he was gone by early August via contract termination. Baird never figured out how to fit. Santos worked hard, but he’s not a consistent MLS goalscorer. Kesley scored some bangers, but brought nothing else to the table.

When potential eight-figure moves for Germán Berterame and Josh Sargent fell through this summer, Albright had to chuck a last-minute hail mary towards Niko Gioacchini, brought in on loan from Serie A side Como. That didn’t work, either.

Most often, it fell to Kubo to lead the line. He worked hard. He pressed well. He connected play. He scored one goal in the final three months.