FC Cincinnati vs. Tigres UANL: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

FC Cincinnati resume their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Tuesday evening when they host LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL for Leg 1 of a Round of 16 series.

Seven MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Universitario on March 11, determining who reaches the CCC quarterfinals in early April. The aggregate winner will face either reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy or Costa Rican side Herediano.

Although they suffered a weekend setback during MLS Matchday 2, falling 4-1 to the Philadelphia Union , the Orange & Blue will look for a statement result against one of LIGA MX's premier clubs.

Alongside Cincy's two stars, midfielder Pavel Bucha also has enjoyed a strong start to the season, netting a brace during Leg 1 of their Round One series.

Cincy got their CCC campaign off to a roaring start in Round One. Club-record signing Kévin Denkey (2g) and star midfield addition Evander (1g/1a) each played a key role, as FCC cruised past Honduran powerhouse Motagua 5-2 on aggregate.

Tigres' CCC campaign got off to a rocky start, as the eight-time LIGA MX champions fell to El Salvador's Real Estelí, 1-0, in the opening leg of their Round One tie.

But the Mexican side responded with a resounding 3-0 win in Leg 2 to earn progression into the Round of 16, as Ozziel Herrera, Diego Lainez and Juan Pablo Vigón each found the back of the net.