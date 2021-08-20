Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign veteran MLS defender Chris Duvall

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Chris Duvall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed veteran defender Chris Duvall, the club announced Friday. Duvall was a free agent and is signed through the end of the year with a club option for 2022.

The 29-year-old was on trial with Cincy during the last couple of weeks. He made his MLS debut in 2014 and has logged 112 career appearances across stints with the New York Red Bulls, CF Montréal, Houston Dynamo FC and, most recently, the Portland Timbers.

“I’m very happy to sign for FC Cincinnati,” Duvall said in a club statement. “I know a lot of guys on this team, and so to be able to join them is great. It means a lot to be able to sign on and help the squad.”

Duvall made 14 starts for RBNY in 2015 as the club won the Supporters' Shield. The right back will give head coach Jaap Stam another option in defense behind mainstay Joseph-Claude Gyau.

