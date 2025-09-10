FC Cincinnati sign Miles Robinson to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Cincinnati have signed defender Miles Robinson to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old US international, who joined Cincinnati ahead of the 2024 season, has scored two goals in 60 appearances (all competitions) since his arrival.

An MLS veteran, Robinson has featured in 169 regular-season matches, spanning stints with Atlanta United and Cincinnati. He is a two-time MLS Best XI selection and two-time MLS All-Star.

"Miles is a dominant defender in our league," said Cincy general manager Chris Albright. "He has been a fundamental part of our success over the past two seasons while being an exceptional teammate, leader, and representative for the club. We’re thrilled to have Miles in Cincinnati for seasons to come.”

Internationally, Robinson has scored three goals in 35 appearances for the United States. He's in contention for a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot.