FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Harrison Robledo to homegrown contract

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

  • CIN receive: Harrison Robledo's homegrown priority
  • NYC receive: $50k GAM, $25k incentives, sell-on %

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Harrison Robledo to a homegrown contract through the 2023 MLS season with options from 2024-25, the club announced Friday. 

To complete the transaction, Cincinnati acquired Robledo’s homegrown priority from New York City FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM). The defending MLS Cup champions can receive an additional $25,000 in performance-based incentives, plus retain a percentage of a future transfer fee outside of MLS.

“Harrison is a versatile young midfielder,” FCC general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s a dynamic young player who has shown a lot of growth in his time with us, and we look forward to his development in MLS."

The 20-year-old spent four years in NYCFC’s academy, winning the 2016 Generation adidas Cup with their U-16 team and playing on their 2018 U-18/19 U.S. Soccer Development Academy national championship team.

Robledo moved to Cincinnati’s academy in 2020 and appeared in all five of the club’s 2022 preseason matches.

