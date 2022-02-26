FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Harrison Robledo to homegrown contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Harrison Robledo to a homegrown contract through the 2023 MLS season with options from 2024-25, the club announced Friday.

To complete the transaction, Cincinnati acquired Robledo’s homegrown priority from New York City FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM). The defending MLS Cup champions can receive an additional $25,000 in performance-based incentives, plus retain a percentage of a future transfer fee outside of MLS.