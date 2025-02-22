FC Cincinnati sign Luca Orellano to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
FC Cincinnati have signed attacker Luca Orellano to a contract extension through the 2029 season, the club announced Saturday. The extension utilizes Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
The 24-year-old Argentine was a breakout star for Cincinnati in 2024 following his on-loan arrival from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, recording 12g/7a in 42 matches across all competitions. That deal's purchase option was exercised in December.
A 2024 MLS All-Star and Newcomer of the Year finalist, Orellano won 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year honors for a spectacular strike from 79.81 yards out in Matchday 30 of last season, the longest free kick goal since MLS started tracking the stat in 2010.
Orellano is an integral part of Cincy's new-look attack after MVP midfielder Lucho Acosta was traded to FC Dallas and replaced with former Portland Timbers star Evander. This offseason, the club also acquired striker Kévin Denkey from Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge for a reported club-record $16.2 million transfer fee.
FC Cincinnati open their league campaign on Saturday when hosting the New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
