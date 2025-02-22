FC Cincinnati sign Luca Orellano to contract extension

The 24-year-old Argentine was a breakout star for Cincinnati in 2024 following his on-loan arrival from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, recording 12g/7a in 42 matches across all competitions. That deal's purchase option was exercised in December .

A 2024 MLS All-Star and Newcomer of the Year finalist, Orellano won 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year honors for a spectacular strike from 79.81 yards out in Matchday 30 of last season, the longest free kick goal since MLS started tracking the stat in 2010.