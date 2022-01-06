FC Cincinnati sign John Nelson after Re-Entry Draft selection

FC Cincinnati have signed left back John Nelson for the 2022 MLS season with a club option for 2023, the Orange & Blue announced Thursday.

Nelson was picked by Cincinnati in Stage 2 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft in late December.

“We’d like to welcome John to Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s a promising young defender who has already played games in this league, and we are excited to add him to the group.”