FC Cincinnati sign John Nelson after Re-Entry Draft selection

FC Cincinnati have signed left back John Nelson for the 2022 MLS season with a club option for 2023, the Orange & Blue announced Thursday.
Nelson was picked by Cincinnati in Stage 2 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft in late December.
“We’d like to welcome John to Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s a promising young defender who has already played games in this league, and we are excited to add him to the group.”
Nelson, 23, spent the last three seasons with FC Dallas after being picked 10th overall (first round) in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of North Carolina. He has recorded one assist across 30 MLS regular-season games (18 starts).
Nelson is the third fullback Cincinnati have signed this offseason after previously acquiring Raymon Gaddis and Alvas Powell.