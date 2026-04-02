FC Cincinnati sign homegrown defender Andrei Chirila

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed homegrown defender Andrei Chirila, the club announced Thursday.

The 17-year-old US youth international is under contract through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30.

Primarily a center back, Chirila has tallied 2g/1a in 31 appearances with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate FC Cincinnati 2. He's made three appearances with Cincy's first team while on short-term call-ups.

Chirila is the third player in Cincy history to go from the FC Cincinnati Academy to an MLS NEXT Pro contract with FC Cincinnati 2 to signing an MLS contract.

Last summer, Chirila was selected for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game.